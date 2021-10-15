UN Will Deploy a Panel of Three Electoral Experts for the Regional Elections

The UN reported that the CNE did ask about the possibility of deploying a panel of electoral experts on November 21st, but not an electoral observation mission.

Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said that they hadn’t received a request for an electoral mission even though the UN and the EU signed the agreement.

Josep Borrell has generated tensions by action and omission, but chavismo was outraged because he said that the electoral report would legitimize Maduro or not. And even though the EU had to rectify and say that they’re only observing, on Thursday Peter Stano, a spokesman of Borrell’s office, announced that they’re willing to “withdraw the mission” if the conditions allowing their presence in Venezuela stop being met.

The European Parliament agreed that Borrell needed to explain the situation: Dolors Montserrat because of his inexplicable interest in “legitimizing Maduro,” Dita Charanzová because “the credibility of the EU is at stake,” and Valentina Martínez demanded the conditions agreed on with the CNE be published.