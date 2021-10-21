Maduro Threatened to Build A Communal City in El Ávila

UCAB’s dean of Economic and Social Sciences Ronald Balza said that we haven’t had a budget since 2015 and regretted that the lack of information prevents citizens from knowing what resources all levels of government have.

arrived to Colombia yesterday. Maduro’s Assembly announced that they’d appoint a commission to re-establish economic and diplomatic relations with Colombia and according to Jorge Rodríguez, the Assembly has received a notification from the Colombian Senate proposing a bilateral relationship where both parliaments would discuss re-establishing commerce, diplomatic relations, protecting Venezuelan companies in Colombian territory and vice versa.

Asdrúbal Oliveros assured that the 7+7 system has a direct impact on the increase of prices and the type of currency used during radical weeks because stores stop using their points of sale or accepting bolivars to avoid fiscalization processes. He thinks that, in the short term, getting rid of the 7+7 system is good news, but insisted that in the medium to long term, if we don’t take necessary measures, the pandemic will become more aggressive, and so will a paralyzed economy in a collapsed country. He warned that the growth of the economy isn’t real, because the contraction of credit is still aggressive.