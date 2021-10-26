Low Attendance on the First Day of School After 17 Months

PDVSA authorized a new price for diesel and gas oil, an adjustment that was imposed and executed in silence. Since the currency redenomination, gas stations started charging 0.01 bolivars per ltr. of gas oil, but it’s now 0.50 dollars (over 2 bolivars) per ltr. This will directly impact the supply chain of goods and services. A PVSA source said to Tal Cual that it began in gas stations in Caracas, Vargas and Miranda, with a notification by colonel Marino Lugo. The diesel fuel supply is controlled by the state and it hasn’t been enough to supply the demand.