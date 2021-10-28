How the Diesel Fuel Price Hike Will Impact the Agricultural Sector

Lawyer and human rights activist Marino Alvarado assured that “the government has taken some measures to make it seem like there’s justice in the country,” but that there isn’t “true will to do justice or political will to charge those responsible for crimes against humanity.” He said that the “ICC prosecutor’s visit reflects the magnitude of human rights violations and structured impunity in the country.”

In Fatou Bensouda’s report—who was Khan’s predecessor—she said that there were enough reasons to think that crimes against humanity were committed in Venezuela.