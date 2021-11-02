Kharim Khan’s Visit

Maduro met with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday. Kharim Khan arrived on Sunday for a three-day visit. “There’s nothing triumphant about this visit and it’s done within the framework of the competencies of the ICC prosecutor and a preliminary investigation on crimes against humanity,” said human rights lawyer Alí Daniels. He thinks that this visit would entail a more thorough compilation of the case and because of it, Khan’s statement on the preliminary report could be delayed and won’t take place in December 2021. Families of political prisoners protested and asked to be heard by Khan.

Humberto Prado warned that the regime will try to show a country with a solid and independent justice system, and emphasized that cooperation by the Venezuelan State can’t be considered genuine because of the constant human rights violations. The last-minute legal reforms don’t tackle the deep-rooted problems, especially in the processes occurring for political reasons. In November 2020, Khan’s predecessor Fatou Bensouda, said that there were reasonable grounds to believe that crimes against humanity had been committed in Venezuela.

The regime authorized all aviation operations in Venezuelan airports during the total flexibilization that started on Monday, said Minister of transportation, Hipólito Abreu.

Maduro’s commerce minister, Dheliz Álvarez, announced the start of the “access traffic light,” a system that could exclude many citizens in a country that hasn’t guaranteed the vaccine for all of its population.

The president of the National Restaurant Chamber, Iván Puerta, said that 400 stores had registered for the COVID-19 access traffic light, which will be supervised by SUNDDE and will cross-check ID card numbers in the Patria system with the person’s vaccination status.

Médicos Unidos warned there aren’t enough public labs to diagnose COVID-19 and challenged the Health Ministry to publish the list of places where Venezuelans can get tested for free. They denounced the high cost of tests in private labs: PCR tests start at $60; the antigen test starts at $30, and the COVID-19 profile at $40.