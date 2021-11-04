The ICC Will Investigate Crimes Against Humanity Perpetrated in Venezuela

Wednesday was a historical day for Venezuelans: the ICC decided to advance and open the investigation phase for crimes against humanity perpetrated by Maduro’s regime. Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan notified Maduro while they were at the meeting in Miraflores Palace. “My office will always work under the Rome Statute. I’m fully aware of the failures that exist in Venezuela and the political divisions. We aren’t political. We are guided by the principles of the law and the rule of law and I’ll ask all of you, now we’re advancing into this new phase, to provide my office with the necessary space to do its job,” he said after they signed a memo of agreement with the regime. This point is important because the ICC must request cooperation from the country that’s being investigated. Nobody expected this outcome and the looks on the audience’s faces in Miraflores made it evident. Maduro assured that “Venezuela guarantees justice with institutions that are willing to improve.” After they signed the agreement, Maduro ratified that there are different points of view on the matter of the preliminary examination and said that the State was “blind” during the preliminary phase, because they didn’t have access to the files, which was done to protect victims. He said he respected the decision to advance into a new phase and invited Khan and his team to come back to the country during the investigation. The investigation has started because the ICC Office of the Prosecutor knows that crimes against humanity have been committed since 2017, at least, and the ICC thinks that there’s been no justice. It’s the first ICC investigation in Latin America.