Better than Khan?

After the ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced Venezuela will be investigated, ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab assured that it didn’t meet the requirements on the Rome Statute and that Khan’s decision was made despite “not identifying any suspects they can charge.” Saab thinks the memorandum of understanding will prove that national institutions have advanced in their pursuit of justice. He said Venezuela will hold its own investigation and that it’s evident that they have nothing to hide. He said that the ICC never exchanged information with the ministry and that it should “accompany the State in everything we require to investigate and sanction.” Maduro’s Assembly voted in favor of supporting the MOU and exhorted judicial institutions to “strengthen efforts to sanction events that could constitute severe human rights violations.” In reality, victims are still waiting.

Tarek William Saab ordered the arrest of a resident at Agustín Zubillaga Hospital in Barquisimeto, Francis Lameda, after a video went viral on social media. Dr. Lameda says: “I won’t do a check-up because it isn’t an emergency.” According to Saab, the doctor refused to see a 4-year-old victim of sexual abuse, but according to the doctors the child just had a fever, she got medical care during the day and they prescribed a treatment. The mother went back to the hospital that night and there weren’t enough nurses. Deyanira Gentile, a member of the Lara Medical Guild, said that the mother recorded the video the third time she went to the hospital, despite she had been told that they were collapsed and that they were only admitting emergencies. Gentile voiced her anger and said that it’s absurd how quickly the regime responds and violates a doctor’s rights but they do nothing for medical supplies. Dr. Lameda was released this afternoon under parole.