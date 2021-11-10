The Venezuelan Observatory of Public Utilities said that 61.8% of Venezuelans don’t have internet in their homes. 38% have internet service, but 50% of them negatively rated the service.

Colombian Immigration detained former political prisoner Gabriel Valles. Their system registered an Interpol alert against Valles issued by Venezuela, but when they verified the claim they established that he’s under an asylum petition, which is why they let him go.

Valles explained that his petition was approved in September and Colombia granted his protection status, so he’s on a refugee visa, with a foreigner ID and travel document.

Gabriel Valles was deported from Colombia in 2014 alongside Lorent Saleh and they were imprisoned for four years in La Tumba and El Helicoide.

The book Ahora van a conocer al Diablo , edited by Dahbar Editorial, collects ten stories of people who were tortured in Venezuela. Gabriel Valles’s story is in the book, written by journalist Sinar Alvarado.

The fact that Venezuela still has active alerts against former political prisoners puts them at risk and prolongs the torture they endured.

The hearing of Ascanio Tarascio Mejía and Estiben Zárate, charged with the murder of Captain Rafael Acosta Arévalo , was postponed because the prisoners have COVID-19.

Patients in the hematology unit of the J. M. de los Ríos Hospital aren’t receiving chemotherapy because the unit is presenting failures, vulnerating their fundamental rights, said Katherine Martínez, representative of Prepara Familia.

The National Assembly elected in 2015 said that the ICC Chief Prosecutor’s announcement was “determining”. Deputy Yajaira Castro de Forero said that “Maduro and his close circle should be the first ones to present their checks and balances.”

The ad hoc board of PDVSA, appointed by the Assembly elected in 2015, issued a communiqué in response to criticism. They reject being accused of not providing checks and balances statements, because they presented the results of their management and operations in August 2020 and June 2021. They said that they presented a budget for 2021 in November 2020, with enough information, including the inherent dangers of inaction. They say the accusations of corruption are baseless, because “no corruption acts have been found in ad hoc PDVSA or their corporate chain.”

The European Popular Party decided to not participate in the European Parliament mission in the election, saying that the EU’s foreign policy service’s report is “devastating” and proves that the country is undergoing a situation that prevents free elections from happening. PPE spokeswoman Dolors Montserrat said that “Borrell’s mission will only legitimize a dictatorship and stain the reputation of the EU (…) We’ll never do anything that would give credence to Maduro.”