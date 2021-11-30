Superlano’s Victory in Barinas Is Stolen by the TSJ

The voting tallies took two days to get from Barinas to Caracas. The National Electoral Council ordered taking the tallies to Caracas to count them and finally give the results. But despite the delays, only three tallies arrived in Caracas instead of four.

On Monday morning, MUD candidate Freddy Superlano said that the CNE should proclaim him the winner because even with the tallies, chavismo doesn’t have the number to win.

In the afternoon, the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice ordered the CNE to suspend the proceedings tied with the recount and proclamation of the Barinas governor, after a request for a precautionary measure was issued by Adolfo Superlano on Friday, for the alleged violation of the participation and voting rights in Barinas.

The ruling says that Freddy Superlano is “barred” from holding public office but it doesn’t say that there was a political agreement arranged in Mexico in the negotiation. One more arbitrary measure by chavismo.

No institution took responsibility for the role the FANB played and without the officers kidnapping voting tallies, the impugnment case wouldn’t have been taken to the TSJ.

The CNE might call on the Barinas Legislative Council to appoint an interim governor. Since Freddy Superlano’s rival is Hugo Chávez’s brother, it’s likely that the Electoral Chamber will solve this dispute shortly and the TSJ would once again violate the will of the people in favor of PSUV.

Diosdado Cabello warned on Sunday that he thinks that the mission’s results were foreseeable and that Barinas was a bastion, and that “wherever we have to challenge the results, we will.”

Juan Guaidó wrote: “As the EU electoral observer mission warned in their preliminary report: there’s no Rule of Law or branch independence. The regime is exposed as what it is: a common dictatorship that violates the will of the people who expressed themselves”.

Henrique Capriles considered changing the TSJ is one of the most urgent topics to discuss, “they only manage to make things worse and they keep mocking barinenses .”