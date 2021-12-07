Superlano denounced the regime’s actions through the Comptroller’s Office against the MUD’s potential candidates Aurora Silva de Superlano and Julio César Reyes. “We already won Barinas. The question for the regime is: at what cost did you lose Barinas and want to keep it as your fee?”.

Garrido had been proclaimed for his post on the Barinas Legislative Council by the National Electoral Council (CNE) and hadn’t been barred from running.

Superlano reported that Sergio Garrido (Acción Democrática) would be the next candidate for the election on January 9th, 2022.

The truth is that the CNE’s system allowed Superlano’s nomination, which makes his disbarment from office after having won an imposition of the TSJ and an arbitrary measure by the regime to steal a victory.

The Electoral Chamber of the TSJ, presided by a former CNE board member, ordered holding a new election in Barinas in 2022.

Barinas was the state where the CNE took the longest time to count the voting tallies because the results didn’t favor PSUV, after 23 years of the Chávez family rule.

The CNE established the following requirement to be considered for running for governor: having lived in the state for at least three years and chavismo has disrespected the rule several times. Jorge Arreaza doesn’t live in Barinas and votes in Caracas… but he was Hugo Chávez’s son-in-law, so the CNE system allows him to run for governor of that state.

A deputy of Maduros National Assembly, Diva Guzmán, highlighted that the residence issue doesn’t matter in Arreaza’s case: “I don’t think that’s important, considering he’s a national leader. While the base recognizes him, that’s not a lamination,” she said. jo.

The prêt-à-porter opposition nominated Claudio Fermín as a candidate for Barinas governor. They also tried the CNE’s “solid” system, which didn’t accept the nomination at first but did so after a couple of tweets and messages.

The National Academy of Medicine called for strengthening measures to guarantee the timely discovery of the presence of the omicron variant of the virus.

Dr. Julio Castro said that it’s statistically likely that omicron will arrive in Venezuela “in the next few weeks,” because there are conditions to favor the spread. He warned that there’s no information on the severity or rate at which omicron can spread, but that vaccines protect people.