Is Venezuela Really Leaving Hyperinflation Behind?

During UCAB’s Perspectives 2022 forum economist Luis Bárcenas said that the inflation dynamics are changing in the country. He thinks that hyperinflation will be over by early 2022, because of the availability of foreign currency, cutting down on public spending and restrictions on banking credit. He said citizens distrusting their currency is the beginning of hyperinflation but that hasn’t changed, but they foresee monthly inflation rates lower than 10% and a “7% expansion of economic activity,” which, compared to an 80% contraction is an improvement, even though it’s still insufficient. Bárcenas revealed the regime has a 2,300 million dollar deficit and obtains its main income from the black market economy and exporting non-conventional products like scrap metal or wood. In addition, Venezuela receives around 8,000 million dollars for drug trafficking, gold and extortion. He thinks the dollar will lose 50% of its purchasing power and that the regime will move forward with formalizing the financial dollarization.