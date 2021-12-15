A Budget That Lacks Planning

Maduro’s Assembly approved the budget for 2022,

62,379,454,806 bolivars

, or 13,567 million dollars. The budget was presented on December 10th by Delcy Rodríguez, and she said that it will help in the fight against hyperinflation after 14 zeroes were removed from the bolivar and undergoing hyperinflation for four years. She also said that 77% of the budget will be used for “social investment” but, even though she’s the Finance minister, she didn’t release the projected inflation, the currency exchange rate, the GDP, or the price of the oil barrel, oil income and other sources of revenue. The Partido Comunista de Venezuela abstained.