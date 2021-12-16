Two SEBIN Officers Were Sentenced for the Murder of Councilman Fernando Albán

ANC-imposed head prosecutor Tarek William Saab reported that two SEBIN officers were sentenced to five years and ten months in jail, for the murder of councilman Fernando Albán.

Miguel Do Santos Rodríguez and Keiberth Cibelli Moreno

admitted to committing the crimes they were charged with. It was a crime committed by the State, Saab was the first to use state media to silence those who spoke up, and what he announced today isn’t the result of a true investigation on the chain of command, to allow proving that councilman Albán was tortured by SEBIN officers until he died and his body was thrown out the window to cover up the crimes.