Chavismo Makes Using Dollars More Expensive

Maduro approved creating a tax of up to 20% for financial transactions made in foreign currency. They said that the partial reform on the law of tax for large financial transactions or IGTF will guarantee the favorable treatment of payments and activities carried out in bolivars and cryptocurrency over those made in foreign currency, meaning: in order to preserve space for bolivars in the payment system and to increase fiscal tax collection, chavismo is making using dollars for payments more expensive. Once more, they decide to attack the symptom and not the cause.

During his speech, Jorge Rodríguez proved that he isn’t interested in proportionality of the quotas of transactions made in foreign currency or the impact the IGTF will have on the formal economy and its alleged recovery. They didn’t explain that this tax will affect everyone, no matter their income or that it will have an impact on inflation and it will become an important incentive to go back to an informal economy, hitting the banking system and weakening the possibility of having access to the credits they announced yesterday.

ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab reported the detention of a chavista former mayor of the Freites municipality in Anzoátegui, Daniel Haro Méndez , for being tied to a gasoline contraband network. Saab warned that they haven’t ruled out detaining other people tied to a drug trafficking network that mayor Keyrineth Fernández and deputies Taína González and Luis Viloria Chirinos were part of. He added that they issued arrest warrants against Omar Hurtado and Aquiles Hurtado, alleged leaders of a cartel in Falcón, who allegedly would have received the drug shipment mayor Fernández was transporting. Saab said that they’ve conducted 11 raids in Falcón pertaining to this case.

The Americas is the most unequal region in the fight against COVID-19, according to PAHO director Carissa Etienne. At least 14 countries in the region haven’t been able to vaccinate 40% of their population. Venezuela is over that figure, but PAHO’s figures contradict the regime’s: PAHO confirmed that only 47.6% of the country had been vaccinated until February 2nd.