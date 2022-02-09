They Killed El Koki, Venezuela’s Most Wanted Criminal

Yesterday, authorities of the Maduro regime murdered

, a.k.a. El Koki, leader of a criminal gang of la Cota 905 in Caracas, infamous since 2015.

Journalist Román Camacho reported he was murdered in the La Arenera sector in Aragua, where there have been shootings since Sunday, in an operation called Guaicaipuro II. It was confirmed by Remigio Ceballos.

“El Koki controlled several Caracas areas since 2010 (…) He led a mega gang of over 100 criminals (…) He’s been in Las Tejerías since late 2021, with his allied gangs led by El Conejo and El Vampi,” explained Camacho.

In July 2021, we saw what his gang’s firepower truly was, after clashes that left 26 dead and 38 wounded. He left La Cota 905 and evaded capture ever since.

In December, Maduro accused the U.S. and Colombia of protecting and financing El Koki. He was wanted for theft, homicide and drug trafficking.

They killed El Koko, but he has “heirs” like Vampi and Garbis.