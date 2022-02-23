Be Democratic, Pretty Please

On Tuesday, the EU electoral observation mission presented its final report and recommended some changes like strengthening the separation of the branches of power and trust in the independence of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ). Euro deputy Isabel Santos said she didn’t know why the authorities didn’t respond to their visa petitions. The mission also asked for the approval of a new law for careers in the Judicial Branch and the TSJ law to line up with constitutional guarantees that assure a transparent selection of judges to avoid invading the competencies of the Electoral Branch as was proven with the Barinas results. Among their 23 recommendations, they mentioned reinforcing the sanctioning competencies of the National Electoral Council, balancing the coverage in state media, and voiding the Anti-Hate Law. They also mentioned the political use of the Patria system and public funds for campaigns. CNE board member Enrique Márquez called the report “complete, well-meaning, and pointing out elements that must be corrected.”

Economist and member of the Venezuelan Observatory of Finance José Guerra presented a report on dollarization in Venezuela, which indicates that over 99% of stores use the dollar as a reference to set their prices. “It isn’t true that the bolivar has gained some ground in transactions,” said Guerra, since at least 50% of payments in the country are made in dollars. He said our dollarization is “informal and chaotic” which means transactions have limitations, so half of them are made in bolivars.

Nicolás announced that Venezuela surpassed its vaccination goal, it’s 102% for adults over 18 years old. He didn’t say how, but he did thank Russia, China and Cuba for their help. He celebrated the merits of the 7+7 method. Nicolás announced his support for Russia in their advance against Ukraine and said that “peace in Russia is peace for the whole world. We reject all plans to militarily surround Russia.”

The Venezuelan opposition asked for an investigation of Venezuelan citizens tied to PDVSA who had accounts at the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, where there are at least 273 million dollars.

Primero Justicia proposed focusing on the presidential election in 2024. “We propose as our main point of interest holding free elections in 2024 to defeat Nicolás,” said Juan Miguel Matheus.