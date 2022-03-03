Maduro: “In Venezuela, We Don’t Depend on SWIFT”

Maduro launched a website, Vitrina Venezuela, which has 30 bikes to deliver their products and speculated about the growth of production in the country, the increase of e-commerce and the progress of the digital bolivar in a country without credits, low internet speed and daily power outages. Maduro said that 93% of Venezuelans are part of the banking system but he didn’t say anything about the low amounts on Venezuelans’ accounts. “In Venezuela, we don’t depend on SWIFT,” he bragged. While the World Bank announced the suspension of aid programs in Russia and Belarus, Maduro said that Venezuela will continue having commercial relations with Russia and condemned the media campaign and sanctions against Russia.

NGO Civilis reported that the IACHR issued measures to protect patients and newborns at the Concepción Palacios Maternity Hospital, considering they’re “in a serious situation and there’s an urgent risk of their rights being irreparably violated.”

FundaRedes activists protested in San Cristóbal to demand freedom for FundaRedes director Javier Tarazona, who’s been in jail for 243 days.

Melquiades Delgado, secretary of the Táchira Workers reported that 486 organizations will participate in a protest on March 9th.

Over 16 T. of medical supplies arrived from China, reported health minister Magaly Gutiérrez.

Chile extended the State of Emergency for 15 days in four provinces due to the “unprecedented immigration crisis.”

Economist Asdrúbal Oliveros warned that the Russian war against Ukraine will cause complications for Maduro’s regime. It’ll be harder to sell the cash they need to keep the exchange rate, since Russia is the largest economic actor in selling oil.

Prodavinci’s investigation “Broken promises: the collapse of social security in Venezuela” won the Rey de España Award for International Cooperation and Humanitarian Action Journalism 2022.

The Spanish justice system rejected an investigation on payments declared by Hugo Carvajal, former chief of DGCIM, to former leaders of political party Podemos.

The Spanish tax authority detected accounting and fiscal irregularities in MS Trading, a company registered under the name of former ambassador Raul Morodo’s wife. The agency suspects money laundering from PDVSA.