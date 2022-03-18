Once Again, Corpoelec Is Severely Rationing Electricity

Social media users have reported going up to 15 hours without power. The most affected states have been Mérida, Táchira, Trujillo, Lara and Zulia. Corpoelec uses the euphemism “electricity administration plan” and it simply doesn’t match the alleged recovery the regime parrots.

Not having electricity disrupts productivity and the allegedly scheduled power cuts that Corpoelec announces on social media never specify how long they’ll be or when they begin, putting appliances at risk and affecting planning any kind of activity.

All regions complain of lack of investment and the disrepair of the electricity system, which affect the quality of life and doesn’t allow citizens to have regular work hours.

To this day, Venezuelans don’t know where billions of dollars destined to improve the system in 2010 went.

Jorge Rodríguez said that “all political forces that participated in the regional election have a right to be part of the negotiation.” And if not, this process would fail.

Assembly imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab donated supplies and equipment to military hospitals. He said the Public Ministry acts “against companies that divert supplies or sell them at high prices,” and said that the total amount of supplies that were seized is worth $1,810,804.

Mexican diplomat Efraín Guadarrama came to Caracas and met with diplomats of the regime. The goal of the meeting was to obtain information about the meeting held between Maduro and Biden’s representatives.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said there’s been “some steps in the right direction” since 2021. She warned against the harassment of activists, shutting down media and blocking digital outlets. Bachelet condemned 93 attacks against civility and democracy, including 24 cases of criminalizing and threatening activists. She mentioned Fundaredes director Javier Tarazona, who’s imprisoned in El Helicoide, where his health has deteriorated because of tortures. She admitted the regime has collaborated with her office, she approves of the alleged reforms of the justice system and the agreement between Venezuela and the ICC.

Juan Guaidó said that oil licenses and sanction relief must be conditioned to abiding by a political agreement that contemplates celebrating free and fair presidential elections. He ruled out incorporating other actors like Bernabé Gutiérrez or José Brito into the negotiation.

Juan Pablo Guanipa reiterated that the negotiation is an opportunity to find a political solution to the complex humanitarian emergency and emphasized that, in order to be a part of the delegation, they have to be members of the opposition and collaborate with the dictatorship.

Henrique Capriles assured he wants to reactivate the dialogue and change the opposition’s political strategy, even if that implies lifting sanctions, because “any action that implies better lives for Venezuelans is good.”

The EU Electoral Observation Mission donated medical and first aid supplies to several firefighting squads.

The Salvemos Venezuela movement organized protests outside the offices of the National Electoral Council to demand free and fair presidential elections.