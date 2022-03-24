Four Indigenous Men Were Killed By the Venezuelan Military

Last year, there was an informal agreement between military officers at checkpoint Parima B in Amazonas and the communities surrounding it: the military would provide the antenna and the Yanomami tribe would provide the router in order to get wifi. On Sunday, a member of the tribe couldn’t use the service because the officers had changed the passcode and the officers said they wouldn’t give them the new passcode or their router back. The government says that the man tried to take the officer’s weapon and that’s why he was shot twice. He survived and after he reported back, there was a clash between members of the tribe and the officers, where four Indigenous men were killed. ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab said that the case is being investigated.

On Wednesday, the Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Arturo McFields Yescas, decided to speak up against Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship. He assured that even if he was scared for his future and his family, he was speaking in the name of 177 political prisoners and over 350 people who have been killed in Nicaragua since 2018. McFields revealed that the government doesn’t listen and nobody dares to speak and that people inside the government and citizens are sick and tired of the dictatorship. Later, Ortega’s Foreign Ministry said McFields no longer represented them and Francisco Campbell was appointed as minister.

Parties of Maduro’s prêt-à-porter opposition, who some people call “the moderate” opposition have expressed their disposition to participate in the versions of dialogue chavismo has agreed upon with itself, including the illegitimate boards of Acción Democrática, Voluntad Popular and Copei, Cambiemos, Avanzada Progresista, and the alacranes ’ parties. The real opposition exhorted chavismo to return to the negotiation in Mexico, with the Unitary Platform and Norway. Jorge Rodríguez warned that they won’t accept “international surveillance” in this round.

The Education Ministry reported a wage increase in the sector, for active and retired personnel. Wages will now be between 265 and 600 bolivars (52 to 127 dollars), according to the hours and rank. The food bonus is 45 bolivars. It isn’t enough and it was decided unilaterally.