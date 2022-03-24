Four Indigenous Men Were Killed By the Venezuelan Military
Among other news, Fundaredes denounced the death of four indigenous people at the hands of Venezuelan military
- Last year, there was an informal agreement between military officers at checkpoint Parima B in Amazonas and the communities surrounding it: the military would provide the antenna and the Yanomami tribe would provide the router in order to get wifi. On Sunday, a member of the tribe couldn’t use the service because the officers had changed the passcode and the officers said they wouldn’t give them the new passcode or their router back. The government says that the man tried to take the officer’s weapon and that’s why he was shot twice. He survived and after he reported back, there was a clash between members of the tribe and the officers, where four Indigenous men were killed. ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab said that the case is being investigated.
Read more about why violence is growing in Venezuelan indigenous communities.
- FundaRedes documented 47 battles in border states during January and February.
- On Wednesday, the Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Arturo McFields Yescas, decided to speak up against Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship. He assured that even if he was scared for his future and his family, he was speaking in the name of 177 political prisoners and over 350 people who have been killed in Nicaragua since 2018. McFields revealed that the government doesn’t listen and nobody dares to speak and that people inside the government and citizens are sick and tired of the dictatorship. Later, Ortega’s Foreign Ministry said McFields no longer represented them and Francisco Campbell was appointed as minister.
- Parties of Maduro’s prêt-à-porter opposition, who some people call “the moderate” opposition have expressed their disposition to participate in the versions of dialogue chavismo has agreed upon with itself, including the illegitimate boards of Acción Democrática, Voluntad Popular and Copei, Cambiemos, Avanzada Progresista, and the alacranes’ parties. The real opposition exhorted chavismo to return to the negotiation in Mexico, with the Unitary Platform and Norway. Jorge Rodríguez warned that they won’t accept “international surveillance” in this round.
- The Education Ministry reported a wage increase in the sector, for active and retired personnel. Wages will now be between 265 and 600 bolivars (52 to 127 dollars), according to the hours and rank. The food bonus is 45 bolivars. It isn’t enough and it was decided unilaterally.
- Súmate demanded the National Electoral Council (CNE) explain why there are fewer Venezuelans registered to vote abroad since the number of migrants has dramatically increased. They demanded the CNE guarantee registration and update the information of Venezuelans abroad.
At least 67 children and teenagers have died since 2017 at the JM de los Ríos Hospital in Caracas, according to the director of NGO Prepara Familia, Katherine Martínez.
- The Venezuelan opposition is putting pressure on the U.S. government so that any sanction relief is conditioned to political concessions, said three sources to Reuters.
- The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights presented the case of unlawful imprisonment and torture of 14 Chacao police officers at SEBIN before the International Court of Human Rights (CorteIDH).
- The electricity system failed again this afternoon in at least 17 states.
- There are over 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees, according to the UNHCR.
- The sanitary and healthcare system in Ukraine has registered 64 attacks, 15 deaths, and 37 injured, reported the WHO.
Caracas Chronicles is 100% reader-supported.
We’ve been able to hang on for 19 years in one of the craziest media landscapes in the world. Now, the difficulty level was raised abruptly with the global pandemic. We’ve seen different media outlets in Venezuela (and abroad) cutting personnel to avoid closing shop. This is something we’re looking to avoid at all costs, and it seems we will. But your collaboration goes a long way in helping us weather the storm.Donate