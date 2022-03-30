The Policy of Torture and Executions

Ítalo Atencio, president of the National Supermarket Association, said that most establishments haven’t been able to adjust to the new tax on big transactions, affecting the whole value chain. Some stores started charging the tax but others opted for suspending payments in foreign currency.

The negotiation between Russia and Ukraine re-started on Tuesday in Istanbul. Moscow announced that they’ll reduce military activity around the capital “with the goal of increasing mutual trust and creating necessary conditions for future negotiations,” even though they said it’s not a ceasefire agreement. Ukraine insisted on security guarantees in exchange for renouncing NATO membership and sealing its neutrality. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. is paying attention to what Russia does, not what it says. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian invasion “is about to end” and asked Denmark to strengthen sanctions against Russia. Western countries agreed to keep sanctions and continue to provide military aid for Ukraine.