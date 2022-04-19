Chavismo Is Criminally Humorless

On Monday, ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab ordered the arrest of Olga Mata de Gil, 72 years old and her son Florencio Gil Mata, accused of promoting hate for a funny Tik Tok video, where she’s making arepas Olga and after she’s asked by the flavors, she answers why each arepa is named after Tarek William Saab, Hugo Chávez, Diosdado Cabello, Iris Varela and Cilia Flores. NGO Espacio Libre had to explain how freedom of speech works once again, and that these individual expressions of humor are protected and can’t be criminally processed. According to Saab, this “instigates the murder of public figures.” Since 2017, chavismo has used the Anti-Hate Law to sanction anything they might consider an “offense;” including funny videos that aren’t promoting criminal activities, but openly mocking those responsible for the complex humanitarian emergency in Venezuela.