Diesel for Cuba, Darkness at Home

While PDVSA is sending a vessel with 190,000 barrels of diesel to Cuba (as reported by Reuters), the agricultural sector is begging for a better fuel distribution system. There has been a significant fuel shortage in Cuba since December, when Venezuela made a significant cut in its dispatches to the island.

On Tuesday, April 19th, the 212th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Nicolás Maduro gathered with his ministers to celebrate what they say are similarities between “their causes” and the historical events of 1810. Maduro celebrated the 9th anniversary of the first time he was sworn in, but it’s not as relevant as the first anniversary of the agreement with the World Food Programme (WFP) establishing their presence in the country, irrefutable evidence of the complex humanitarian emergency that chavismo denied for so long. The WFP is providing aid to vulnerable people with a program of food for schools for over 12,000 people in states like Falcón, Barinas, Trujillo, and Yaracuy. In addition, preparations are being made to incorporate Anzoátegui, Monagas, Delta Amacuro, and Sucre.

SENIAT will sell fiscal equipment that stores can buy to implement the tax on large financial transactions (IGTF), which will calculate transactions in dollars.

FANB officers neutralized two planes allegedly tied to a drug trafficking group from Colombia, according to Commander Domingo Hernández Lárez: “We’ve done five of these in April in our fight against drug trafficking,” he tweeted.

According to the Inter-American Press Association, in the last six months, Venezuela underwent raids, threats and persecution of journalists who were investigating cases of corruption. They also registered the arbitrary and discretionary blocking of news outlets like El Nacional, La Patilla, and Efecto Cocuyo.