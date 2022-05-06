The Perks of Foreign Justice

Former mayor of Guanta Jhonnathan Marín Sanguino left Mexico and turned himself in to U.S. authorities in Miami on Monday. He posted bail—for 100,000 dollars—that same day according to AP. Marín was a member of MVR and PSUV and didn’t finish his second term. He resigned out of the blue and fled the country. He moved to Mexico where he created several companies and, in 2019, Venezuela’s prosecutor’s office accused him of using fake companies to do business with PDVSA funds. In Miami, there’s an investigation of a network of bribes using JVs: allegedly, Marín helped with bribes in the name of an unidentified accomplice who got tens of millions of dollars in contracts from JVs. He helped transfer over 1.2 million dollars from a U.S. account to a company in Panama, for two unidentified Venezuelan officers. He was charged with conspiring to commit crimes against the U.S., which carries a maximum five-year sentence. He’s represented by Michael Nadler, known for his role in the case of Colombian citizen Alex Saab.