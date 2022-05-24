Yes We COULD'VE

The PLataforma Unitaria Democrática, or PUEDE (a sort of inexact acronym meaning CAN, the actual one would be PUDE which translates to I COULD’VE), the new opposition branding after G4 and MUD, started a consultation process on the best way to hold the primaries. Omar Barboza, newly appointed head of PUEDE, said they created six commissions that will operate within the platform, a schedule has been agreed on, and the general rules have been approved. Dinorah Figuera tweeted that PUEDE decided that those leaders that were part of schemes to illegalize political parties can’t be part of the platform or a negotiation. Voluntad Popular announced their internal process to relegitimize and restructure has begun in all states.