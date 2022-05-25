Waiting for a License to Chill

The U.S. Treasury Department is preparing to renew Chevron’s license, most likely without expanding its operational scope. Chevron had asked for a license that would allow it to have a larger participation in its companies with PDVSA, but it will be renewed as is. However, a source told Reuters that no final decision has been made. Last week, Washington gave Chevron a restricted authorization to talk to the regime about future activities. The U.S. is waiting for the regime to set a date to restart the negotiation with the opposition, a possible key factor in the new Chevron license. Iranian state companies have started preparations to renovate the largest refinery in the country. Last week, there was a fire in this refinery and Nicolás said they were caused by an order of attacks by Colombian president Iván Duque.

The secretary general of the new Democratic Unitary Platform (PUEDE) Omar Barboza assured that in the internal rules approved by the alliance, there’s the possibility of expanding the coalition and incorporating other opposition organizations. He emphasized that the new strategy seeks guarantees for free presidential elections and a presidential candidate through primaries.