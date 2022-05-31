Relations With the Next Colombia

Leftist Gustavo Petro obtained 8,526,352 votes (40.32%) in the first round of the Colombian election on Sunday. Populist

Rodolfo Hernández

got 5,952,748 votes (28.15%). The second round of the Colombian presidential election will take place on June 19th. Federico Gutiérrez was the biggest loser and announced that he’d support Hernández in June. Diosdado Cabello said that it’s possible that Venezuela re-establishes diplomatic relations with Colombia—something both candidates had offered. He also said he expects Colombian elites to block Petro from obtaining victory: “in the second round the winner is always who they want it to be.”