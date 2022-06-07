License for Two

Spanish and Italian oil companies Eni SpA and Repsol SA could start sending Venezuelan oil to Europe next month, to compensate for Russian oil, according to Reuters. It would be a symbolic victory for Maduro, even though the quantities aren’t that big.

The Biden administration expects that Venezuelan oil can decrease Europe’s dependency on Russian oil and that it would be an incentive to bring the regime back to the negotiation table in Mexico. Professor Francisco Monaldi thinks this is relevant and that, for now, it’s an operation that would allow PDVSA to pay back its large debt with Eni and Repsol, so it doesn’t bring new money. He said it won’t have an impact on global markets but it would allow a gas flow into Venezuela’s internal market and a hint that Chevron’s license could be modified in the future, allowing them to get paid with shipments.

Henrique Capriles condemned the opposition for celebrating primaries “excluding sectors,” meaning the parties where TSJ imposed authorities. He said that “a closed primary” doesn’t guarantee alternability and said that two years of campaigning takes a toll on people. He called for working on social issues and warned that the opposition must be careful with its “vocation for failing.”

Voluntad Popular Zulia blamed lawmaker Enmanuel Pulgar and councilmen José Sierra, Rafael Lárez, Enrique Parra, Luis Morillo, María Arcaya, Arly González and Agler Fernández, members of PSUV, for the violence during Juan Guaidó’s visit to the region.