Chavismo Admits to Internet Blocking

National Assembly (Maduro’s) deputy Jesús Faría admitted on Tuesday that the regime has blocked digital media because of the information they publish. Faría justified closing TV channels and radio stations because they’ve “promoted coups” or have been “spokespersons of the sanctions policy against our country,” even though chavismo imposed censorship many years before their policies were sanctioned. Faría also admitted to censoring digital media and said that the fact someone has the power to communicate with the population doesn’t mean that you’re entitled to say whatever you want. He compared blocking Venezuelan media with European regulations against fake news and hate speech.

It’s the first time in years a chavista spokesman admits internet censorship, which had been documented and denounced before international agencies. It’s a human rights violation.

Jesús Faría also said that the U.S. is interested in Venezuelan oil. However, Norwegian consulting firm Rystad Energy excluded Venezuela from its list of the countries with the highest oil reserves because the investment that would be necessary to extract those reserves and the time it would take forbid Venezuela from being a candidate to supply the rest of the world.

However, PDVSA and the JVs were able to export 630,500 bpd of oil and fuel in June, according to Reuters.