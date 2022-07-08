Nicolás the Capitalist

Humanitarian worker

Gabriel Blanco

was detained on Thursday, he was charged with terrorism and association to commit crimes, said the warrant issued by judge José Márquez García. This same judge kept professor Alcides Bracho under arrest. Bracho was the first member of the political party Bandera Roja to be arrested in this new attack that the regime hasn’t explained yet. Gabriel Blanco hasn’t been a member of the party in five years. They also arrested Reynaldo Cortés in Guárico, the fourth Bandera Roja member, after Bracho, Alonso Meléndez and Néstor Astudillo.

Yeny Pérez Almeida

, wife of José Castro, was arrested in lieu of her husband.