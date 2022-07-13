Daily Briefing: Court Edition

Three American citizens were jailed in the first quarter of 2022 for allegedly trying to enter the country illegally, reported AP journalist Joshua Collins. In late March, Eyvin Hernández, a 44-year-old Californian lawyer, and Jerrel Kenemore, 55-year-old from Texas, were arrested in Táchira on separate occasions. A third American citizen was arrested in January, but his family doesn’t want the press to divulge his name. The State Department confirmed the arrests and a spokesman said that officers are working for the release of all American prisoners, eleven in total. Hernández was arrested with a Venezuelan friend when they crossed the border. Kenemore was allegedly living in Colombia for over a year with a Venezuelan woman and was arrested on the border. They were both charged with conspiracy and association to commit crimes. According to Venezuelan laws, foreigners that don’t have visas must be deported, not imprisoned.