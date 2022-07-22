Fixing Monómeros Before Petro's Arrival
The Monómeros telenovela continues, and rushes the finale before Gustavo Petro takes over the presidency of Colombia
- A report on irregularities at Monómeros and Pequiven was approved by seven deputies of the comptrollership commission of the 2015 National Assembly. It states political responsibility in irregularities of Monómeros general manager Guillermo Rodríguez Laprea, who hid information about the truth of the agreement with LyonStreet. Rodríguez Laprea used to be a representative for the company. The report warns that Monómeros was at risk of a takeover under that agreement transferring all competencies to LyonStreet, and 60% of benefits and profits would go to LyonStreet. The commission demands firing Rodríguez Laprea and Diana Bracho, the president of Pequiven’s ad hoc board. They also demand restructuring the Monómeros board of directors, an internal audit and measures to protect assets. They’ll send the report to the AN, the commission working in the transition between Iván Duque and Gustavo Petro.
- Three Jivi Indigenous citizens were murdered on Tuesday in Bolívar. NGO Kape Kape reported that armed groups in the area were allegedly responsible. Their families said that the victims were in the area making mañoco (yucca flour for casabe).
- Workers protested against Onapre’s new rules, since they violate constitutional and labor rights. They demanded the end of persecution of union leaders. Chavista groups tried to intimidate the protesters.
- After the protest, the Partido Comunista de Venezuela (PCV) denounced that SEBIN officers arrested union leader Ángel Castillo, which PCV called a kidnapping. They also denounced that officers hit Adelaida Zerpa, another union leader, during Castillo’s arrest.
- In June, the food basket cost $460, reported the Cendas-FMV, almost 20 minimum waves are required to cover it or 86.44 bolivars, $15.32 per day. Minimum wage is 130 bolivars per month or 22.4 dollars.
- The Cesta Petare cost Bs.212.50 on week 28, or 36.45 dollars, almost 7 dollars over minimum wage. The Venezuelan Observatory of Finance explained that the average of 8 products in the basket increased by 1.67% in bolivars and 1.15% in dollars.
- The Venezuelan Social Security Institute started depositing the pensions for August in advance, 130 bolivars that don’t help senior citizens much.
Samark López, sanctioned by the U.S., had an appeal seeking to defend his seized assets rejected. A federal court got the green light to give 318 million dollars from seized bank accounts to three FARC victims.
- The Embassy of the Netherlands dismissed that air travel restrictions had been lifted between Venezuela and Aruba. Maritime borders have been closed since 2019 and flights suspended since the start of the pandemic.
- NGO Justicia, Encuentro y Perdón organized a campaign to visibilize 23 women who are political prisoners, who have their fundamental rights violated, are being tortured, and are suffering cruel treatment. Most of them were arrested because they had ties with men who are also victims of persecution.
- Maduro reported that several high-ranking officials are positive for COVID, like Néstor Reverol, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, Jorge and Delcy Rodríguez, and Rafael Lacava.
