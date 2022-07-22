Fixing Monómeros Before Petro's Arrival

A report on irregularities at Monómeros and Pequiven was approved by seven deputies of the comptrollership commission of the 2015 National Assembly. It states political responsibility in irregularities of Monómeros general manager

Guillermo Rodríguez Laprea

, who hid information about the truth of the agreement with LyonStreet. Rodríguez Laprea used to be a representative for the company. The report warns that

Monómeros was at risk

of a takeover under that agreement transferring all competencies to LyonStreet, and 60% of benefits and profits would go to LyonStreet. The commission demands firing Rodríguez Laprea and Diana Bracho, the president of Pequiven’s ad hoc board. They also demand restructuring the Monómeros board of directors, an internal audit and measures to protect assets. They’ll send the report to the AN, the commission working in the transition between Iván Duque and Gustavo Petro.