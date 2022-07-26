Rewriting Caracas

Chavismo is obsessed with changing history and symbols to fit their ideology. On Monday, the Municipal Council didn’t celebrate the 455th anniversary of Caracas, but “the day of Caracas’ resistance, by awarding the

Waraira Repano

decoration to Fundapatrimonio president

María Elisa Domínguez

, who didn’t speak about protecting cultural heritage, but about the Caribe Indigenous tribe, while the cases of four murdered Indigenous citizens remain unsolved. Chavismo imposed a new coat of arms, anthem, and flag for the city of Caracas. Municipal authorities are submerged in their own projects for destruction. The authorities of the Universidad Central de Venezuela question the monument to honor Nicolás’s vice president and disrespect Carlos Raúl Villanueva’s original project and the mechanisms to determine if this monument qualifies or not. The Rodríguez siblings inspected the project yesterday… But let’s not forget that Diego de Losada founded Santiago de León de Caracas on July, 25th, 1567.