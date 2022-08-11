16,864 Venezuelans Crossed the Darien Gap in July

INAMEH announced tropical wave no. 27 after it had already affected the country. “This tropical wave will be affecting central and Western Venezuela, because it’s moving from the east to the center and interacting in the area of intertropical convergence,” said meteorologist Diógenes Carrillo. In Táchira, there are over 100 families that have lost their homes as a consequence of severe rains. In Barinas, the Socopó River overflowed and affected 2,200 people. There were landslides in Macarao, Western Caracas, and the Guaire River overflowed in Sucre municipality and other rivers did so in

Vargas

and

Mérida

. Activating the National Center for Emergency and Disaster Control is only propaganda since the most useful thing they’ve said so far is that “citizens must remain alert.”