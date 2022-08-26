Street Dollar Rate Increased Over 40% in Less Than a Month

The bolivar keeps depreciating compared to the dollar. The official exchange rate was 7.83 bolivars on Thursday, according to the Venezuelan Central Bank (BCV), which represents

an 11.69% increase from Wednesday. On the other hand, the black market dollar increased 2.75% and closed at 9.33 bolivars. In fact, the black market dollar increased by over 47% in the last two weeks. On Thursday, the BCV said that it injected 200 million dollars into the banking system to stop the dollar from increasing. However, economist Asdrúbal Oliveros said that “due to the magnitude of the devaluation, stabilizing the exchange market will take time and resources.” Economist José Manuel Puente said the bolivar is “extremely overvalued” and warned that the “current exchange rate might be up to 20 bolivars.” This means that the exchange rate is a lot lower than its real value. Puente said the BCV wasn’t “an independent entity, it hasn’t been autonomous or a technical authority, and that’s one of the problems.” No amount of last-minute spending or closed stores to keep the price of goods will reduce the impact of another devaluation that destroys purchasing power. The BCV never stopped issuing bolivars that weren’t backed to finance the regime.