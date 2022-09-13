Tareck & Tarek vs. Rafael Ramírez

Oil minister Tareck El Aissami said he delivered new evidence to ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab regarding the case of 4.85 billion dollars that Rafael Ramírez allegedly stole when he was president of PDVSA. He said reports from 2012 and 2013 show irregularities in financing by “non-financial private companies.” El Aissami asked Saab to include Baldo Sansó Rondón, Ramírez’s brother-in-law, in the investigation for “being a financial operator in all corruption schemes, traffic of influence and favoring transnational companies.” He also assured that the confession by former finance vice president Víctor Aular (who repeated El Aissami’s version word by word), offered details to investigate crimes like charging a commission for granting licenses to international oil companies.

El Aissami assured that they’ll have good news regarding Monómeros. Gustavo Petro used Twitter to assure that because of the “raid” of Monómeros , Colombia imports fertilizer at three times the price, agriculture lost profitability and the prices of food increased.

The Venezuelan Central Bank sold 80 million dollars to the banking system in its 37th currency exchange intervention operation this year. The official dollar is at 7.98 bolivars and the gap between the black market and the official dollar was reduced to 1.48%.