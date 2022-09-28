A Soft Border Reopening

There were long lines to enter Colombia through the Simón Bolívar Bridge.

Wingo reported that the Venezuelan government demanded suspending operations, while the government solve some issues. Ambassador Armando Benedetti assured that Petro’s plan is that state airline Satena to become the main airline connecting Caracas – Bogota, but Satena doesn’t operate international routes. Colombia has at least three private airlines that can operate in Venezuela and have been preparing to do so for months: Wingo, Latam, and Avianca.

Colombian ombudsman Carlos Camargo asked for an institutional solution so Venezuelan minors don’t stay indefinitely in shelters and institutions protecting children and teenagers.

On Tuesday, Maduro gave a speech judging María Corina Machado ’s presidential candidacy: “She says she’s launching a campaign and she’s going to win by a landslide in the election and the main promise of the oligarchy is privatizing everything,” and added that this kind of candidate is a threat on the country’s “social life, social stability.” Nicolás has already flirted with privatization, except he’s done it without transparency and providing information only after handing out the assets. He insisted that María Corina Machado will privatize everything only for the wealthy, but this was said by one of the richest men in the country. It’s also weird that María Corina Machado was the first person he recognized as a candidate.

The board of the Venezuelan Central Bank (BCV) will appeal a ruling in July that granted the authority over the gold in the Bank of England to the ad hoc BCV board.

Two tankers carrying 1.22 barrels of crude and 2 million of condensate from Iran will arrive in Anzoátegui shortly. PDVSA uses both products to turn heavy crude oil. Venezuela imported 4.8 million barrels from Iran between July and August.