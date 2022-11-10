And We Have a National Primaries Commission

On Wednesday, the Unitary Platform announced the members of the National Primaries Commission, adding that the decision was “unanimous, after a long process of consulting and analyzing with several sectors of Venezuelan society.” The members are María Carolina Uzcategui, Mildred Camero, Jesús María Casal, Rafael Arraiz Lucca, Corina Yoris, Guillermo Tell Aveledo, Carmen Martínez de Grijalva, Víctor Márquez, Ismael Pérez Vigil and Roberto Abdul.

The National Primaries Commission will be in charge of planning and holding the presidential primary in 2023, with the enormous challenge that will represent issues like having even the institutions of the State against you, political forces that rather impose a candidate via “consensus” and candidates from prêt-à-porter political parties, considering potential voters abroad with the lack of legal status among 7 million Venezuelans, among others. The primary election is important, even if the regime multiplied its budget for propaganda, no matter the results. Some people don’t give up.

Venezuelan and Colombian military officers met in San Antonio del Táchira to discuss strategies to guarantee security on the border. They tweeted some pictures but didn’t give any information about the agreements they might have reached.

The government opened an account in the name of the Fondo de Desarrollo Nacional (Fonden) in the Venezuelan Central Bank so private and public banks can make donations to help the people of Las Tejerías.