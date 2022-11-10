And We Have a National Primaries Commission
Here's you daily fix of Venezuela news
- On Wednesday, the Unitary Platform announced the members of the National Primaries Commission, adding that the decision was “unanimous, after a long process of consulting and analyzing with several sectors of Venezuelan society.” The members are María Carolina Uzcategui, Mildred Camero, Jesús María Casal, Rafael Arraiz Lucca, Corina Yoris, Guillermo Tell Aveledo, Carmen Martínez de Grijalva, Víctor Márquez, Ismael Pérez Vigil and Roberto Abdul.
- The National Primaries Commission will be in charge of planning and holding the presidential primary in 2023, with the enormous challenge that will represent issues like having even the institutions of the State against you, political forces that rather impose a candidate via “consensus” and candidates from prêt-à-porter political parties, considering potential voters abroad with the lack of legal status among 7 million Venezuelans, among others. The primary election is important, even if the regime multiplied its budget for propaganda, no matter the results. Some people don’t give up.
- Venezuelan and Colombian military officers met in San Antonio del Táchira to discuss strategies to guarantee security on the border. They tweeted some pictures but didn’t give any information about the agreements they might have reached.
- The government opened an account in the name of the Fondo de Desarrollo Nacional (Fonden) in the Venezuelan Central Bank so private and public banks can make donations to help the people of Las Tejerías.
- ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab keeps taking advantage of viral cases on social media to achieve relevance. He tweeted that his office arrested four “fake psychiatrists” that worked for the rehab center where singer Jesús Chyno Miranda. He had previously appointed two prosecutors to investigate this case.
So far in November, the average price of the dollar has increased by 15%, it went from 9 bolivars in October to 10,36 bolivars on November 9th.
- Economist Asdrúbal Oliveros warned that in 2022, the basic food basket has increased by 44% and that everything has gotten more expensive amidst severe economic distortions and chaotic dollarization, which slows down consumption. Most Venezuelans can’t afford proper nutrition.
- Economist Daniel Lahoud said that after five years of hyperinflation, the necessary adjustments and fixes weren’t made so this growth would last. He’s not optimistic about the situation in 2023, since there will be important crises in developed countries. “We have to be prepared, we have to know that it’s going to be a difficult year,” he said.
- The negotiation delegation of the Unitary Platform will travel to France to attend the Peace Forum hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.
- Electricity minister Néstor Reverol announced the Plan Borrón y Cuenta Nueva: after 13 years without paying for electricity, they’ll make a sole payment for the service in a region that endures blackouts of up to 12 hours.
- The blackouts in Bolívar are caused by inefficiency, negligence, and government corruption, said state legislator Zaida Vahlis, who presented before the CLEB a draft law to guarantee electric service and compensation for damages.
- Over 400 gaiteros from Zulia got a Guinness World Record on Tuesday for the largest Venezuelan folklore band. Putting a damper on things, Zulia governor Manuel Rosales thanked Nicolás the next morning for having congratulated them.
- Colombian president Gustavo Petro arrived in París to participate in a conversation to potentially restart the negotiation. He’ll also meet with Macron.
The first Bogota – Caracas flight arrived at the Maiquetía airport. The Colombian minister of transportation Guillermo Reyes said that Petro asked the U.S. to review the sanction blocking Conviasa from flying to Colombia.
- Former presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt criticized Petro’s government trying to get closer to the Maduro regime: “They haven’t said anything about how the rights of the Venezuelans who came to Colombia seeking protection will be restored,” she said.
- Colombian ambassador Armando Benedetti insulted Juan Guaidó, assured he’s a nobody and called him “güevón” and “pendejo”. He confessed yesterday that Petro “lightly scolded him”. “I shouldn’t have said that, and if we have to apologize to the opposition and Guaidó himself, then we will,” he said, but that’s not an apology.
- John Kerry was ambushed by Nicolás on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit, said the Department of State representative Ned Price: “This wasn’t a planned interaction,” and compared it to other interactions Nicolás has had during the summit.
