Adrian González: A Teen on a Dark Dungeon

16-year-old Adrián González was hanging out with his pals at Parque Central, Caracas, when he was detained by the National Guard. His mom says he wasn’t at a demonstration. She was unable to see him for eight days

Name: Adrián Keiler González Torrealba

Year of birth: 2008

Detention date: July 29, 2024

Area: Caracas, Venezuela

Occupation: middle school student

On the night of July 29th, a year after the presidential election, Leticia Torrealba was a told by a friend on the phone that her son, Adrián González, had been detained by Guardia Nacional Bolivariana,GNB, while walking with some friends close to a demonstration in Parque Central, downtown Caracas. She went immediately to the police station in Maripérez to ask for her son’s whereabouts.

The police sent her to the national police detention center called Zona 7, in Boleíta, eastern Caracas, where she joined many other mothers of detained youngsters who were asking for their relatives. “We were anguished because they said the minors where mixed with adult prisoners. It was crazy, we were overwhelmed by the situation,” said Leticia in tears during a meeting with other relatives of imprisoned citizens, organized by human rights NGOs Provea and Foro Penal on August 15th.

The next day of his detention, July 30th, Adrian was transferred from Zona 7 to another police facility, Cochecito, southern Caracas, where they allowed his mother to bring clothes and personal care articles for him, but not to see him.

Adrián was charged with terrorism, incitation of hate and political destabilization. About the gravity of such charges, Leticia says that “it’s just absurd, how can these kids know anything about terrorism? I feel powerless, I can’t do anything, while these kids are being accused of crimes they didn’t commit”, Leticia commented to the journalists. “Our hands are tied, and our relatives can’t even access a private defense.”

Leticia, Adrián’s mother, shows her son ID on his legal file.

Foro Penal has counted at least 129 teenagers among the more than 1,500 people detained after the presidential election, from which only 90 had been released from prison, to the time of writing.

It was eight days after being detained that Adrián was allowed to see his mom. “I asked him if he had been catched with a stone on his hand, and he said no.” Adrián told her the conditions of his imprisonment: “Mom, we have no ventilation, they don’t allow us to talk to anybody, or have a cell phone. I want to go out, I’m desperate.”

During that first visit, Adrian told his mom she must remain calm, that he was going to be okay. But Leticia couldn’t help being worried. “The only thing that matters is that I can be with him, to hold him, to feel him. As a mom, this is horrible, I feel a knot inside my chest, I’m desperate. He’s an innocent boy who knows nothing about politics.”

The teen’s mother told journalists that his son was being treated well, that he wasn’t suffering violence, but she didn’t know if she would have permission to see him regularly. The police told her that they would call or text her when the time for visit will come. She knew for other relatives of prisoners that she missed a visit day and that Adrián was very sad for not seeing her there.

Leticia hopes to have Adrián home with her other three children. ”All I want is this situation to end. I want freedom, to have my kid fine and out of jail. That’s all I ask.”