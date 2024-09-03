Deysi Peña Didn't Go on a Business Trip

Deysi Peña was arrested on August 2, 2024. This photojournalist is accused of terrorism, inciting hatred, obstruction of public roads, vandalism and resisting authority

Name: Deysi Maryelin Peña Fajardo

Year of birth: 1984

Detention date: August 2nd, 2024

Area: Carrizal, Miranda

Occupation: Journalist/graphic reporter

“I told my little brothers that mom went on a trip and her phone fell into a water chute and was damaged. I said she would call soon. Recently, she was allowed to talk to them, so she confirmed she was traveling for work reasons,” explains Bárbara Canino, the eldest daughter (17) of Deysi Peña, a Venezuelan photojournalist detained on August 2, 2024, five days after the presidential elections.

Deysi is Head of Audiovisuals at the City of Carrizal. She plans the audiovisual strategies of Mayor José Morales, elected by the MUD, but she was also covering the street protests after the elections.

They apprehended her at 6:47 a.m. on Friday, while she was at a gas station. Polimiranda officials (who respond to a Chavista governor) detained her without an arrest warrant. Both the National College of Journalists (CNP) and the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP) reported that Peña was detained for having photographs of the July 29th protests (that took place in Corralito) on her phone.

Her relatives learned of her whereabouts six hours after her arrest. She was detained in the Criminal Intelligence Division (DIP) of Quebrada Honda, via Cortada del Guayabo. On Sunday, August 4th, they took her to the Prosecutor’s Office because they were going to present her. Officers transferred her file to court 204-24 in Caracas.

“They charged her with obstruction of public roads, vandalism, terrorism and resistance to authority,” Bárbara says. “On August 5th, she was transferred to a police station far from home, in Ocumare del Tuy, where Polimiranda has the cells for female prisoners. On August 7th they presented the case, and it is now completing the 45-day investigation period.”

Deysi also has two seven-year-old twins. She suffers from kidney stones. She has been a photojournalist for several media outlets in the state of Miranda. She works collaboratively with Tequeño Noticias and is a volunteer at the “Fundación Jesús de Nazareth,” a non-profit organization that helps vulnerable people in the region.

“My mom is a tough person, but she has a good heart,” said Bárbara, who also has an 11-month-old baby.