Why Would Venezuelan-Americans Vote for Trump?

Trump's promises on immigration has many people abroad asking why would Venezuelans support him. The reasons are actually very straight forward

For many Venezuelans living in the US, the idea of supporting Donald Trump might seem incomprehensible. Trump’s hardline immigration stance, confrontational rhetoric, and America First policies could be seen at odds with the broader values of the Latino community. Yet, in the 2024 election, a significant portion of Venezuelan-Americans backed Trump. So why is this happening?

To understand this shift, we need to remove preconceptions of petty populism to look beyond the typical Latino voter narrative and explore the unique experiences of Venezuelan immigrants in the U.S. This group’s support for Trump revolves around three key issues: economic concerns, immigration policy, and a deep-seated fear of socialism.

“Es La Economía, Estúpido”

One of the primary reasons Venezuelan-Americans lean Republican is economic pragmatism. Like many Americans, they’ve been affected by inflation, rising living costs, and financial uncertainty. Exit polls from the 2024 election indicate a rightward shift across the electorate, with Trump’s economic message resonating with voters eager for stability and growth.

For Venezuelans who fled a country wrecked by crony policies, the Republican emphasis on free-market principles and fixation on “bread-and-butter” topics is particularly appealing. They’ve witnessed the consequences of overregulation, nationalization, and economic mismanagement firsthand. Trump’s promises of lower taxes and deregulation strike a chord with these voters, starkly contrasting the policies or messages of next-to-no changes by the Democrats.

Lived Immigrants

It might seem contradictory for Venezuelan-Americans to support a candidate known for his harsh stance on immigration, but context matters. For many of these voters, the problem isn’t immigration itself—it’s illegal immigration. Think of it like waiting in line for hours to enter a famous concert, only to see others slip in through a side door without a ticket. Venezuelans who navigated the lengthy and complex legal process to obtain residency or citizenship see those crossing the border illegally as jumping the line, undermining the fairness of the system.

This sentiment is reflected in the exit poll data from key states like Texas and Georgia, where Trump made gains among Latino voters, including Venezuelans. In Texas, Trump’s share of the Latino vote rose from 41% in 2020 to 48% in 2024. These voters aren’t anti-immigrant; they are frustrated by what they perceive as a system that often fast-tracks those who cut corners while leaving those who follow the lengthier, time-consuming process feeling sidelined and overlooked.Venezuelans who have followed the legal immigration process, with the time and significant fees it requires, feel disheartened when they see individuals (even if they are compatriots) who bypass the legal process and receive similar or even expedited services. They see a parallel system that undermines the value of the legal pathway they chose.

This frustration is heightened by recent policies, like parole and TPS, that provide a quick relief to undocumented immigrants crossing the border, but also quicker compared to those who arrived legally at ports of entry via the traditional visa or residency application process. Many Venezuelans who have waited years on paperwork, waiting for their green cards or asylum hearings see this as an “express pass” through the border, despite the dangers involved, and feel it devalues their own sacrifices. President Biden’s recent plan to allow certain undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens to apply for permanent residency without leaving the country is seen as expediting the process for half a million individuals. This is a perfect example of how disappointing it could feel for many Venezuelans who arrived legally on visas years ago and are still stuck in citizenship or residency backlogs. For these Venezuelan Americans, it’s not about opposition to immigration but a desire for equal respect for the rules they diligently followed.

The S Word

Perhaps the most significant factor behind Venezuelan-American support for Trump is their experience with socialism. For many who fled the authoritarian Maduro regime, socialism isn’t just a political theory—it’s a painful reality that devastated their homeland.

Critics in outlets like the New York Times and MSNBC often dismiss Venezuela’s collapse as “not real socialism.” But try telling that to a Venezuelan who couldn’t find milk for their children because of government-imposed price controls in the 2000s. Tell that to those whose savings vanished as hyperinflation spiraled, fueled by currency controls and unchecked government spending. These aren’t abstract policy debates—they are traumas shaping the political choices of Venezuelan-Americans today.

Trump’s vocal condemnation of socialism and his aggressive stance against the Maduro regime have made him an appealing choice. Even if there’s no guarantee Trump would take direct action against Maduro, many Venezuelan-Americans prefer the possibility of a tougher approach over President Biden’s détente approach. Biden’s easing of sanctions, reestablished communications, and oil licenses have been perceived as legitimizing Maduro’s government rather than challenging it. For these voters, Trump’s rhetoric offers a glimmer of hope for a firmer stance, which they see as better than nothing.

The Venezuelan Voter is Unique

For many left-leaning Venezuelans, it isn’t easy to understand why anyone would support Trump. However, it’s crucial to recognize that the Venezuelan-American experience is shaped by unique factors that don’t align with broader Latino narratives. Their shift towards Trump isn’t about embracing his personality or all his policies (it isn’t the uncle in the WhatsApp group rooting for his catire); it’s a reaction to their personal history, economic priorities, and a desire for law and order.

It’s unproductive, and frankly harmful, to patronize fellow Venezuelans who vote for Trump by labeling them as intellectually lazy or accusing them of mindlessly following populism. This rhetoric overlooks the real fears, experiences, and deep concerns driving their decisions. Instead of alienating each other, as Venezuelans, we should strive to understand these perspectives, which are rooted in the trauma of our shared past and the hope for a stable future, wherever that is.