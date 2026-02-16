Another Challenge for Delcy: A Nationwide Screening to Honor July 28

An activist network inside and outside Venezuela will screen the documentary “De Macedonia con amor” in 20 cities around the world, including an event at the Ciudad Universitaria in Caracas

After the students’ demonstration on February 12, Venezuela’s most important university will again test how open the Rodríguez regime really is by talking about what they don’t want to hear: that chavismo lost the 2024 vote on a landslide, with Delcy running the economy and Jorge managing the campaign, before Maduro to stole the election.

This Saturday, on February 21st, an international event that advocates for amnesty in Venezuela will screen in 20 cities around the world the documentary that tells the story of the civilian mobilization that defended the votes and documented the results, the fraud, the people’s revolt, and the unprecedented crackdown.

In late 2024, Hacha y Machete, an activism network and communications platform composed of a multidisciplinary team of Venezuelan migrants and residents, dedicated itself to preserving the memory of what happened on July 28th and the days and months that followed. Now, it promotes the International Day for Amnesty in Venezuela with the support of organizations such as the Committee for the Liberation of Political Prisoners (CLIPPVE), the Washington Office for Latin America (WOLA), Laboratorio de Paz and Laboratorio Ciudadano, with the message of justice, not impunity.

The documentary De Macedonia con amor reconstructs the courage of citizens and the consequences of repression. You can watch it here, or you can join the events. In Washington DC there will be a conversation sponsored by George Washington University (GWU) and WOLA, with Betilde Muñoz, director of Access to Rights at the Organization of American States (OAS); Isabella Picón, activist and PhD candidate at GWU; and Laura Dib, Director of the Venezuela Program at WOLA, at 2:00 pm at the Lindner Family Commons, on the sixth floor of the Elliot School of International Affairs (1957 E St, NW).

In Caracas, the screening will take place at FACES, seventh floor, at the Sala de Usos Múltiples (11:00 am). Let’s what happens.

Here’s the other participant cities and the schedule:

Mexico City: Cineclub Mar de Lava, Av. Francisco Sosa 298, Coyoacán. (01.00 pm)

Madrid: Bar Cotorrita, Calle Santa Engracia, 33. (05.00 pm)

Barcelona (Spain): Ateneu El Poblet, Carrer de Nàpols, 268-270, Eixample. (6.00 pm)

Buenos Aires: Casa Sur, Av. Diaz Velez, 4736, CABA. (04.00 pm)

Bogotá: Diáspora Ideas Migrantes, Calle 58 #19-25 San Luis. (05.00 pm)

Montevideo: José E. Rodó 2182, Esq. Joaquín Requena. (04.00 pm)

Santiago de Chile: General Urriola, 624, Salón Gourmet. (06.00 pm)

Brescia: Oratorio La Pace, Via Della Pace, 10. (08.00 pm)

Berlin: Die DeutSCHule, Karl-Marx-Straße 107. (08.00 pm)

Portland OR: Independent Publishing Resource Center, 318 SE Main St. (03.30 pm)

Bamberg: Kunigundenruhstr. 8 (Distel). (07.30 pm)

Valencia (Spain): Jerónima Gales 16. (03.00 pm)

Basel: La Tienda Latina, Klybeckstrasse 33. (3.00 pm)

Alicante: Calle Garbinet, 67. (06.00 pm)

Mar del Plata: San Luis 2745, Proyecto Bar. (04.00 pm)