Nicolás popped up on Sunday in person (instead of on the phone) to report that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 77 (seven more than on Saturday). He praised the quarantine, assured contagion rate had decreased to 3% and reiterated that all cases are imported: 21 from Spain, 10 from Colombia, three from the U.S., three from the Dominican Republic and one from Peru. However, on Monday March 16th, he said that 28 cases came from Europe. 40 patients are women and 37 men. According to his epidemiology map, cases are distributed as follows: 30 in Miranda, 19 in the Capital District, eight in Vargas, six in Aragua; two in Anzoátegui, Apure and Falcón states; and one case in Cojedes, Lara, Mérida, Monagas, Nueva Esparta, Portuguesa, Táchira and Zulia. 74% of cases are in the capital region. Vargas governor Jorge Luis García Carneiro said that there are nine cases in the state, not eight.

Maduro said that the U.S. is blocking them from buying food and medicine. He denounced “crazy movements” from the U.S. to cause destabilization and a coup in Venezuela and asked the Armed Forces to remain alert and find coup monguers (?). He called U.S. authorities “murderers, genocidals” but asked them to lift all sanctions against state-owned companies and officers while the coronavirus crisis lasts. He ordered his Foreign Minister to work for the return of 200 Venezuelan citizens who are stranded in the U.S. and ordered his Defense Minister to repeat Sunday’s sukhoi displays. He thinks it’s necessary to “come together in prayer” to overcome the pandemic, and ordered to light the Cruz del Ávila at 8:00 p.m.

He reiterated that the quarantine will go on, the use of masks is mandatory, cases have been ruled out according to the data collected by the Patria system (21,801 suspicious cases showed up in the survey, allegedly taken by 11 million Venezuelans in six days). He also said there’s enough medicine to solve the coronavirus crisis in the country, highlighting the help from the pharmaceutical industry and thanked Russia and China for the test kits. He expects 2 million test kits to arrive next week. He also reiterated that the country has 4,200 beds available in CDIs, that both the private and public sector have beds, and that they’re already working together. He also said that hotels will help in isolating patients if the maximum capacity of the health system is reached.