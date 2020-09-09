More Deaths Than They’ve Admitted To, According to the NHI

The Rafael Rangel National Hygiene Institute website showed in its morning bulletin that there have been at least 965 COVID-19 deaths in Venezuela, while the other figures are identical to the ones presented by chavismo. These passings, 120% over the deaths they had admitted to, provoked the shutdown of the website under the excuse of “vandalism to create fear.” They forget that disinformation generates more fear.

Two doctors died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. In Portuguesa state, Dr. César Somoza and in Zulia state, pediatrician Mireya Villasmil de Leal, who had lost her husband to COVID-19 in August. To the number of deaths on Monday, we must add the death of merideño nurse Ramón Peña.

The Venezuelan Federation of Bioanalysts Collegiates denounced deficiencies of the public health system that interfere with their work and demanded the regime provide supplies for diagnosing COVID-19. They say they’ve been enduring enormous amounts of pressure that undermine their capacities, while enduring terrible wages, working under the worst conditions, sometimes forcibly.

At 11:00 p.m. last night, Delcy Rodríguez hadn’t published Tuesday’s coronavirus figures.

“Venezuela needs a new National Assembly that can rescue Citgo, rescue the gold in London and the billions of dollars kidnapped by Europe and the U.S.,” said Nicolás on Tuesday during a new display of abusing our resources, with VTV broadcasting the launch of the PSUV campaign. Nothing to add about their intentions to hold this “election” without conditions or guarantees, with a clearly shady process. Nicolás accused Henrique Capriles and Europe of pushing a campaign to sabotage the election, trying to have them suspended. He repeated that the election is obligatory. He said that the Russian vaccine will arrive in October, and proposed that candidates who presented their nominations before the CNE get the vaccine first, “so they can be on the streets safely,” he said. For some reason he forgot that he had said on August, 16th, that he’d be the first to get it. He talked about his prêt-à-porter opposition and recycled the story about rebellion in some regions to justify that the TSJ imposed boards of authorities on several political parties.

The Alianza Democrática (Copei, Esperanza por el Cambio, Avanzada Progresista, Cambiemos and the fake Acción Democrática), invited the rest of the prêt-à-porter opposition to unify their list of candidates for the “elections” in December. Javier Bertucci thinks it’s an alliance to provide options for the country and end the conflict. He talked about standing up to “selfishness and division”, while he criticized the unity in the opposition and assured he can defend the vote in the whole country: “The fight is done by voting, it’s impossible that a government, being the minority, wins against the majority.” He invited Henrique Capriles to run in the election.

Henrique Capriles said in an interview with Efecto Cocuyo that the only way that it’s going to be a free election is if it has an observation delegation from the EU. He said that Nicolás is holding an election because it’s what it says on the Constitution, that the candidates on the Fuerza del Cambio ballot aren’t final and that he doesn’t know if he’ll vote in December.

AN Speaker and caretaker President Juan Guaidó, called on citizens to take to the streets on September 10th, to recognize the work by health personnel. Even though he asked people to take the necessary measures to prevent infection, there were many replies that said that this was an irresponsible idea. He explained that the activity is scheduled for noon at the headquarters of medical collegiates in each state.

Nicolás’s regime forced workers of El Palito refinery to increase the FCC unit to 35,000 barrels, even though it implies a new risk of collapse.

Diplomatic sources in Spain said it’s a done deal that Repsol will suspend operations with Venezuela in the short term, because of the warnings of sanctions issued by the U.S. if they keep working with Venezuela.

The gas shortage is back, but AP confirmed with Tanker Trackers that the three Iranian oil tankers that had already delivered gas to Venezuela earlier this year turned off their tracking devices three weeks ago, which generates suspicions about Iran hiding again to avoid being detected by the U.S.

Deputy María Hernández Del Castillo, head of the Environment Commission, reported that the National Assembly sent a letter to the International Maritime Organization to alert about Nabarima, the tanker loaded with 1,300,000 oil barrels that can collapse at the Paria Gulf. According to PDVSA, the tanker is operated by Petrosucre, they use it for storage and it doesn’t represent a threat.