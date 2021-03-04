VDP: Jose de Castro, Mapped co-founder

Jose De Castro is a Venezuelan American Serial entrepreneur in the Communications platform space. Jose’s startup was acquired by Cisco, where he became CTO of Webex Teams. He was then recruited into Twilio as Chief Architect for Twilio Flex.

This week on the podcast, Jose spoke to Chubeto about his journey from Miami to Caracas to Budapest and to San Francisco. He also shared insights on how to build during the pandemic.

Here’s the conversation:

