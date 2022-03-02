It's Democracy, Stupid
Pueblo People talks the end of the world as we know it. Join the broadcast at 8:00 Pm EST, the live chat should be fun
Perhaps the most timely analysis published in the past ten years is Anne Applebaum’s deconstruction of 21st-century corporate autocracies. Or perhaps it was a little too late? It’s likely that if it had been published 20 years ago it would have been discarded as an exaggeration. Today, however, Applebaum’s piece has been a welcomed crutch to anyone trying to understand what’s been going for those 20 years, and what’s at stake: the idea of the liberal democracy. Among other things, this is what Pueblo People will discuss in light of, you know, recent events.
Livestream starts tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST, jump in to get some live chat action (or you can just watch it later):
Pueblo People is hosted by Oswaldo Graziani and Raúl Stolk. Follow them on any of these platforms:
