Politics

TPS for the People | Podcast

Pueblo People episodes for the week of March 8th, 2021: the Khashoggi report, TPS for Venezuelans, and when Harry met Oprah

Raul Stolk

This week, Pueblo People went over the Khashoggi case and published a technical/political explainer about the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans. Also, they did their weekly ligadito of the latest political news.

Here’s the TPS episode, send it to someone who may need it:

The week’s Playlist:

Podcast Pueblo People

