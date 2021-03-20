Renato Agrella: Business Storytelling | Podcast
This week on the Venezuela Diaspora Project we have Renato Agrella, a Venezuelan consultant who built a storytelling agency (for giants) in Seattle
Renato Agrella is the founder of 2A.consulting. They specialize in storytelling for technology companies. Based in Seattle, Renato is a caring leader who is passionate about mentoring others and giving back.
He had a conversation with Chubeto about his journey from MBA at the University of Washington to growing 2A Consulting by serving large technology clients, they also touch upon the future of technology and ways that starting Hispanic entrepreneurs can find opportunities.
Enjoy:
Reach out to Renato for mentorship opportunities: [email protected]
Follow the Venezuela Diaspora Project on Spotify and Youtube.
Or listen on Anchor:
Credits:
- Editing and Production: David Sira
- Editing: Juan Jesus De Souza
- Design: Alejandra Rojas
- Promoter (and “inspiration”): Francisco Marquez Lara
- Host and instigator: Jesus Alberto Bolivar, also known in the caracaschronosphere as Chubeto.
