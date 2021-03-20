Renato Agrella: Business Storytelling | Podcast

Renato Agrella is the founder of 2A.consulting. They specialize in storytelling for technology companies. Based in Seattle, Renato is a caring leader who is passionate about mentoring others and giving back.

He had a conversation with Chubeto about his journey from MBA at the University of Washington to growing 2A Consulting by serving large technology clients, they also touch upon the future of technology and ways that starting Hispanic entrepreneurs can find opportunities.

Enjoy: