Conflict Refugees Cross the Border to Colombia

“It hurts my soul, what the Army’s done… coming here to destroy our possessions. Yesterday, at 5:00 a.m., in my own house, right around the corner from the school, they kicked my door, they took my grandson who came from Maturín, they beat him, they put weapons to his temples,” an 86-year-old woman who lives in Apure said.

Colombian Immigration, the Arauquita (Colombia) mayorship and Human Rights Watch estimate that over 3,000 people have fled from Venezuela since Sunday, displaced by violence and repression. Members of the AN’s Delegate Commission presided by Juan Guaidó assure that the clash in Apure on March, 21st wasn’t a defense operation but a dispute between guerrilla groups.

Gaby Arellano assured that Venezuelan troops received an order to defend the interests of FARC dissidents Iván Márquez and Jesús Santrich, who are fighting with a rival group. Forced displacement was also condemned during the debate. “It’s nothing but a FARC vs. FARC clash (…) the dictatorship has sent the Army to neutralize the dissidents’ dissidence,” said Iván Simonovis, who added that these dissidents knew they were looking for them and left a small group behind to detonate the anti-personnel mines.

FAO and the World Food Programme warned on Tuesday that food insecurity in Venezuela will significantly increase during 2021, “even more than in 2019 when around 9.3 million Venezuelans were in food insecurity,” they said. FAO and the World Food Programme said that hyperinflation, sanctions, restrictions because of the pandemic and the fuel shortage will worsen hunger in the country.

PAHO said that the first vaccines that will arrive to Venezuela through the COVAX mechanism are AstraZeneca , according to Dr. Ciro Ugarte, director of PAHO’s Emergency and Disaster Department.

Pfizer announced that it has started a new clinical trial to prove an oral medicine against coronavirus. The PF-07321332 has shown great promise during in vitro studies. Fingers crossed.

NGO Médicos Unidos por Venezuela reported that 379 healthcare workers have died after ten new workers died on March 22nd.

Unión Afirmativa warned that the CEV’s call to block gay marriage initiatives could generate acts of violence and discrimination against the LGBTIQ+ community, and the increase of hate crimes and hate speech. They consider it serious that the Catholic church is saying that those who promote the right to get married are seen as wanting to destroy families.

This week, the IACHR will hold hearings to receive cases on criminalizing human rights activists in Venezuela and the situation of migrants during the pandemic.