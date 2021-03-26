Manuel Iribarren: Training Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs | Podcast
This week on the Venezuela Diaspora Project we have Manuel Iribarren, who teaches design thinking to children all around the globe
Manuel Iribarren is a Venezuelan raised in London and a senior at Stanford University. He’s studying Product Design and is focused on creating new and different paths for children to learn. He started his first education company while a Junior in high school.
Chubeto dove deep into Manuel’s latest endeavor: Immersion, a design thinking education company.
Manuel partners with schools around the globe to design their curriculums and teach children design thinking.
Enjoy!
Credits:
- Editing and Production: David Sira
- Editing: Juan Jesus De Souza
- Design: Alejandra Rojas
- Promoter (and “inspiration”): Francisco Marquez Lara
- Host and instigator: Jesus Alberto Bolivar, also known in the caracaschronosphere as Chubeto.
