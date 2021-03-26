Manuel Iribarren: Training Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs | Podcast

Manuel Iribarren is a Venezuelan raised in London and a senior at Stanford University. He’s studying Product Design and is focused on creating new and different paths for children to learn. He started his first education company while a Junior in high school.

Chubeto dove deep into Manuel’s latest endeavor: Immersion, a design thinking education company.

Manuel partners with schools around the globe to design their curriculums and teach children design thinking.

Enjoy!

