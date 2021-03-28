Politics

Miami Madness | Podcast

Pueblo People episodes for the week of March 27th, 2021: Antivaxxer frenzy, state of emergency in South beach, and Garland the hunter

The Caracas Chronicles Team

Pueblo People’s latest episode covered the madness of spring breakers in Miami, the Boulder tragedy, and a hilarious update on Sidney Powell’s lawsuit extravaganza (remember Sidney?).

This one is important. Send it to your abuela, she can learn about the crazy things antivaxxers say while having her cafecito:

Other episodes:

